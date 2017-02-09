Narrow Bridge Causes School Bus Accident

OAKLAND, OK -- A non-profit group in this small Marshall County town has realized that many people who use their services don't always have the ability to drive to local food banks.So now, the food bank is coming to them.More >>
TIOGA, TX -- Luis Perez and John London are the first students at Tioga High School to earn associate degrees from Grayson College, just two weeks before their high school graduation.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- A Carter County jury needed just one hour to convict an Ardmore man who was accused of first-degree manslaughter.More >>
KINGFISHER, OK -- The hail that pelted north-central Oklahoma Thursday night has spawned a viral video. Jerry Mack Stitt ran outside during the downpour as the camera was rolling.More >>
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK -- The Pushmataha County Sheriff said Friday that a deputy has been asked to resign after "fabricating" a story about a gunfight with two men following an April 26 pursuit into McCurtain County.More >>
DENISON, TX -- The Grayson County Relay for Life "Blast from the Past" event is being held at the Grayson College in Denison.More >>
DENISON, TX -- A Texoma highway was shut down Friday morning after a crash that involved four vehicles. It happened about 10 a.m. on the southbound side of U.S. 75 near the Loy Lake Road exit.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Meet Cynthia Ward, and what some call her little piece of heaven in Grayson County. "Divine Equine opened in February 2012," she said. "Our goal is to help the disabled community."More >>
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK -- An Arkansas man died early Thursday morning when he was struck by a car on a Marshall County highway, state troopers said. According to investigators, a driver spotted a disabled car on the shoulder of State Highway 32 about two miles east of Kingston.More >>
GARVIN COUNTY, OK -- A family in Garvin County said they saw something first-hand they had never seen before: A black bear. The beast appeared behind their house and moved into a fenced enclosure.More >>
