Narrow Bridge Causes School Bus Accident

LOVE, CO – It was a tense morning for some students on their way to school this morning, when their bus had a close call with an 18 wheeler.

Witnesses say when the bus met with an oncoming semi-truck on a narrow bridge, the driver had to make a quick decision that could have saved students lives.

School officials say it was a scary start to their Thursday.

"I kinda prepared for the worst,” Facilities coordinator, Dani Strus said, “and then when I got there I realized it wasn't that big of a deal, but when you get the initial phone call, any time there is a bus wreck involving students, your heart automatically just kinda stops."

The bus driver says he and a small group of students from Thackerville were headed to Southern Oklahoma Technology Center in Ardmore to start their school day.

As the bus was traveling on highway 77, the driver suddenly had a crucial decision to make when it came head to head with an 18 wheeler on a bridge that was too narrow for both vehicles.

School superintendent, Dr. David Powell said, "You know you’ve got a, you’ve got a wide semi-truck and a wide school bus coming by at the same time, the margin of error is very small... our bus driver saw it coming... he knew uh, he had to make a, he told me he had to make a split decision on whether I’m gonna side swipe the side of this bridge, or I’m gonna lose a mirror. And, and he chose to lose his mirror."

Oklahoma highway patrol responded to the accident, and said nobody is to blame.

But, school officials say they hope road workers will consider widening that bridge.

"Well that bridge needs to at least have a shoulder involved. Um, which it doesn’t. It’s just two, two narrow lanes and a guard rail," Powell said.

On a rout this bus travels every single day... concern for the students will remain until that bridge is improved.

Safety coordinator Kerry Blankenship said, "Our main goal is of course our student's safety and keeping them safe no matter what type of environment whether it be on campus or on a bus."

School employees are thankful that there were no injuries.