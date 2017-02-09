"We've got to stop it," Mother writes book about her son's suicide

WHITEWRIGHT, TX- A Whitewright mother is sharing her struggle of going through life after her son committed suicide. The Gilbert family has been open about the struggles with depression their 17 year old son Pierce Gilbert had before taking his own life in 2015.

Now they're sharing their story with a book in hopes of saving another family from dealing with this tragedy.

Bobbi Gilbert still remembers the last hours she saw her son Pierce alive.

"Me and him and Tim sat in the media room and watched the ACM Awards. We were all laughing and joking together," said his mother Bobbi Gilbert.

During the early morning hours of April 20th 2015, Pierce snuck out of the house and drove to an ex girlfriends home where he took his own life.

"He took off his cross necklace, his class ring and hung it on the back trailer hitch and stood in her yard and shot himself," said Gilbert.

Forever brokenhearted, Gilbert says she didn't want her son's memory to fade. She says too many people suffer from depression which can lead to suicide.

"For 15 to 24 year olds, it's the second leading cause of death. We've got to put a stop to it," said Gilbert.

In a book written by Gilbert she talks about her family's struggle with Pierce's death in hopes of keeping another family from feeling this type of pain.

"I want people to get that there is hope. That you can survive it. I want people to learn to be aware of the signs and aware that we need to get help and get help available. Especially for our teens, " said Gilbert.

Along with teaching others about teen suicide Gilbert also talks about the importance organ donation. Pierce helped save five lives.

"I received the left kidney and a pancreas," said recipient Alicia Slimak.

On a mission to change lives, Gilbert says though it's taken the life of her son, knowing her story can save one family helps heal the pain.

Anyone interested in purchasing he book and learning more about the donor recipients, you can purchase the book on Amazon or at morgank-publishing.myshopify.com.

The book is available for both Kindle and Nook.