DENISON, TX -- Time for our pet of the week.

This little sweetie is a girl.

She's a gray tabby, around 6 to 7 weeks old.

She's cute & curious, and also very active.

She has one sister who needs a home as well.

The adoption fee includes the 1st series of shots, treatment for worms and fleas and a bath.

If you'd like to adopt this cute little girl you can call the Morton Street Animal Hospital at (903) 465-4714, or you can just stop by.

They're located at 2500 West Morton Street in Denison.