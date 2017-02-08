High Speed Police Chase Ends In Pottsboro

GRAYSON COUNTY -- We now know the name of the woman who deputies say led them on a chase through Grayson County.

Twenty-eight year old Jayme Ratcliff was arrested Tuesday.

She is being held in the Grayson County jail on 25 hundred dollars bond.

The pursuit ended north of Pottsboro along Sunset Road.

Deputies say it started in Sherman when Ratcliff was accused of side-swiping another vehicle.

The chase wound its way down highway 75 into Denison.

Then traveled west down 84 to FM 406 in Pottsboro.

The chase was over when Ratclliff ran out of road at a dead end on Sunset.