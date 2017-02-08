Firefighters Say Howe Apartment Fire Caused by A.C. Unit

HOWE, TX -- An apartment fire in Howe forced more than a dozen people out of their homes Tuesday night.

It happened just after 7 p.m. at the Bainbrook Apartments just off Highway 75.

Firefighters say one of the apartments A.C. units caught fire.

Fortunately the flames didn't spread to the other units, but they did take on some smoke and water damage.

Up to twelve apartments were evacuated.

No one was hurt.

Those evacuated will be allowed to go back to their homes Wednesday.