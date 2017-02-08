Denison Inching Closer to Renovating New City Hall

DENISON, TX -- City leaders in Denison say they're inching closer to renovating their new city hall.

The $3 million dollar project is set to start in the next few weeks.

Denison will relocate their current city hall into the old Bank of America building on Main Street.

They're hoping to completely redo the inside, and consolidate their offices under one roof.

The city plans on adding a drive through kiosk outside the new building, so residents can conveniently pay their bills anytime.

City leaders are currently interviewing project managers to start demolition.

The project is being paid for using existing revenue, and there will be no tax increase.