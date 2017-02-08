The Sherman Museum Set to Reopen

SHERMAN, TX -- A historic Texoma museum will soon be back open for business.

The Sherman Museum closed its doors this past December for some major repairs.

The 101 year old building has been re-painted, has a new central heat and air system, and all cracks and foundation issues have been fixed.

Right now, museum workers are putting back displays and they’re getting ready to reopen to the public.

The museum will be back open Tuesday, February 21st.