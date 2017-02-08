Atoka High Schools heightens security after threat

ATOKA, OK- There is tighter security and concerned parents in Atoka after a threat against the high school. The threat was made on social media a couple of weeks ago, but school administrators say they only found out about it this week sending shock waves through parents.

The school sent a call to parents Wednesday explaining the situation. The school says many parents thought the threat was made today and the school placed on lock down, but that's not the case.

More than 25% of students at Atoka High School left early after parents got an alarming phone call.

"It was very detailed about what was going on. I guess one student had received some Facebook threats from another," said parent Jaymi Gray.

Atoka Police say a 16 year old student made this post, "Tuesday January 24th is the day two people at my school will die."

Police and school administrators learned of the threat this week causing some confusion for parents.

"The district never went on lock down today. What we did with our heightened security is made sure no students in the hallway during class time. We asked our law enforcement to have a more visible presence," said Superintendent Jay McAdams.

Still parents left in shock hearing about the potential threat.

"Students emotionally are unstable right now. I mean this is a hard time of their life so sometimes they take it to extremes," said Gray.

School leaders say all instances like this are taken seriously and encourage parents to keep an eye on their children's social media accounts.

"It can no longer can be brushed off and say oh that kid wouldn't do that. We have to act and we have to investigate everyone of these issues. And we do it because we want to keep our kids safe," said Superintendent McAdams.

Though there was no immediate danger Wednesday the school says parents can be confident in the safety of the students and response from police.

"They answered the call and gone out of their way to not only help Atoka, but all the districts in the area," said Superintendent McAdams.

Police say the student is no longer at the school. Thee case has been handed to the district attorney's office.

School officials say Thursday classes will resume as usual.