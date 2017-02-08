Local Law Enforcement Officers Get Crash Course in Pedestrian Collisions

SHERMAN, TX--- It was just a training exercise, but a group of local law enforcement officers were involved in a crash with several pedestrians this afternoon.

The sound of screeching tires hitting a pedestrian is a rattling experience. On Wednesday law enforcement officers got a taste of the trauma in a simulated crash.

It’s a class hosted by the Grayson County Law Enforcement Association showing officers how to investigate accidents involving pedestrians.

"It’s a more prevalent type of accident,” said Rickey Wheeler a captain at the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. “There are more bicycles on the road these days, there’s more people walking, jogging, and running."

The GCLEA simulated three different scenarios including a person crossing the street, a bicyclist, and a person in a wheelchair.

After each crash the officers collected data and pieced together evidence helping them figure out the cause and location of the accident.

"They look for debris when a bicycle or wheelchair is struck and possibly things knocked off from the pedestrian; it helps them determine the speed of the vehicle,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler says training like this is important because it teaches officers new things to look for like paths of debris.

“A lot of times with vehicle pedestrian collisions these are hit and runs so the vehicle and the person is not there to tell us exactly what happened,” Wheeler said. “We have to take the evidence that we have and reconstruct it.”

Members of the GCLEA say in the future they hope to have more of these classes.