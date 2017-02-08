New Training Program at the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX - Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Nikki McDonald is in the new roll of training coordinator after the GCSO received a large increase to their training budget for the year.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, they’ve created “a structured training plan that included more training for all GCSO staff members. In the past six months, we have been able to host training in deescalating situations, TCOLE for administrators, taser and firearms courses. This resource is very beneficial to our staff, but also to the local law enforcement community. It allows us to host classes that would have been held in the metroplex and keep our law enforcement resources close to home. Sgt. McDonald has done a great job in getting this program off or the ground and we are excited to see the continued growth of this program.”

Anyone looking for more information or potential job opportunities can contact the sheriff’s office at 903-813-4200.