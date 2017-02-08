"A Valentine with Patsy Cline" in Denison This Weekend

DENISON, TX - Everyone is invited to "A Valentine with Patsy Cline" to see Julie Johnson and a number of other incredible artists perform in Denison. The event is February 11th at 7:00 p.m.

Details below:

The Rialto Theater is proud to present a special Valentine's Day concert on February 11th at 7:00pm called "A Valentine with Patsy Cline" featuring the renowned singer/actress/entertainer Julie Johnson, who just happens to be from the Texoma area!



Julie has toured the country with her Patsy Cline show, she was the voice of Baby Bop on the children's series "Barney," she has appeared in 2 movies and she is a frequent cast member in stage performances in the Dallas area. Julie began making her mark on Broadway, Off-Broadway, film and television, as well as in regional theater, with a loyal and growing following in New York, Virginia, Dallas/Fort Worth and beyond. Sold-out shows and a growing fan base have caught the ear of critics. Show Business Magazine says, "Johnson has an astonishing vocal instrument. It's a honey-colored, full-bodied dramatic mezzo." Billboard writes, "This is a voice that demands your attention." The Fort Worth Star-Telegram says, "Hers is a rich and powerful voice over which she has complete control." And with Julie's return to her Texas heritage, country fans are cheering her, too.



Come see this Texoma legend perform at Denison's historic The Rialto Theater! Tickets are on sale now for this special Valentine's concert featuring Texoma's own Julie Johnson! Tickets available online at at www.therialtotheater.net/events<http://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.therialtotheater.net%2Fevents&h=ATPB91R2xcZFO5t98q35DiGaIdA3k5BBlEsuIcDA_t1vgpLP-i8scm-233PdiN3tco_Hz-BgQwl9dLbqTF-SjtkatrPHa-knFFOKrRHucA3LumqPDBu_dlZ2H0F5osQ0K-g&enc=AZMhmeT1mykIyGhGcrAmbv1xrb_tSdKoigRrFomNfhEov9dF_GcJYwYMT7lnd0n5Lb5wJTFdzhN-g41DLPN57nD425MqKWT61SSHOYgZyRAsR9hC6Lo9dBu5XqFsdAC12p2whUbs9vOZQ31gREw1zsv5NrmvTTG_IqP4jhh2g7E0nvGTy-jcB6Aq6CeCG9n2pLixDyi67n539xjXoP78zv3Z&s=1> until 5:00pm on February 11th. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Doors open at 6:00pm."