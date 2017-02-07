Ardmore Man Attempts to Purchase Scout Cookies With Alcohol

ARDMORE, OK -- An Ardmore man was arrested for offering alcohol to a girl in exchange for Girl Scout cookies.

Forty-five year old Jerry Swanson was at the 1200 block of North Commerce when he offered alcohol to a girl for Girl Scout cookies.

Police tell us Swanson smelled of alcohol and he admitted to drinking vodka earlier but that he was not drunk.

Swanson was arrested and booked into the Carter County Jail charged with public intoxication.