Hospitals in Grayson County looking to add provider participation fund

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- Each year hospital in Grayson County lose more than 32 million dollars. Now together they're trying to stitch up their budgets.

Texoma Medical Center, Wilson N. Jones, Carrius and Baylor Scott and White are not in the hospital system. So they lose money caring for patients without insurance or those on Medicaid.

Tuesday hospital administrators and representatives with the Grayson County Health Department asked county commissioners to approve a provider fund.

Each hospital would pay a 6 percent tax based on patient care that would make its way to the federal government, who would match the amount and send the money back.

This would not affect taxpayers or patients.

"They can't continue to sustain those types of losses, it impacts business, it impacts health care, and so with that you want our community to be able to again, thrive, and for those safety net hospitals to recoup some of those losses,” said Amanda Ortez, the Director of the Grayson County Health Department.

We're told 11 other counties in Texas have already approved this fund for their hospitals.

County commissioners have to approve the fund then it will be sent to the legislator for their approval.