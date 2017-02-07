Work almost complete on new warehouse in Sherman

SHERMAN, TX -- A new warehouse is almost complete in Midway Industrial Park near Texoma Parkway in Sherman.

The 60,000 square foot building located on Fallon Drive near the Midway Mall will be finished by the end of the month.

The manufacturing space is still available for potential tenants who can make final touches based on their needs.

"The city is really good folks to work with if someone wants to relocate here from California or wherever they want to relocate or for local businesses who want to expand and don't have any more room,” said Oliver McElroy, the Midway Warehouses Manager, “we're just trying to provide that service for them."

The city is hoping this project will bring more jobs to the area.