Local Elementary School Teaching Kids Sign Language

SHERMAN, TX—A local elementary school is helping kids who are deaf learn how to sign.

Ryan Downey is caught between two worlds…hearing and deaf. At just 3-years-old she became hard of hearing after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Once she started school Ryan struggled to keep up in a system designed for children who can hear.

"She was failing every class” said her mother Jennifer Downey. “She was getting 50's and 60's, it was just miserable. As soon as we started here her grades increased to the 80's. She's happy, she's got friends, and she loves it.”

The program was started six years ago to empower students like Ryan to thrive in mainstream education by strengthening their language development through sign language.

"When I met some of my kids there was like no language there and now they leave my classroom and it's like I have full on conversations and stories and they're animated and I’m just seeing that language just grow,” said Deaf Education Teacher Analynn Serrano.

Crutchfield Elementary is the only school in Grayson County that teaches sign language to students who are deaf and hard of hearing.

Serrano says a program like this gives deaf students a sense of belonging and combats loneliness.

“That's the most important part of learning you know, they've got peers that they can turn to and they understand signing,” said Serrano. “We're in this together, we're not by ourselves.”

The school also has a sign language club that teaches hearing students and parents to sign.