Antlers BBQ joint reopens after fire last summer

ANTLERS, OK- A fire back in July that left one local Bar-B-Que joint closed is finally back up and running. It's a been almost seven months since Ables Bar-B-Que was set on fire, but now the antlers hot spot has a fresh start.

Order up. Ables Bar-B-Que on Main Street is back to serving the city of Antlers.

"We've waited so long to finally get to open. It's been great. It's great we were at a point we could open back up and serve the community again," said Owner Wayla Ables.

Back in July fire fighters say Ables was the victim of arson. The fire destroying the inside that was made of wood built and stained by the owners. There since of normalcy taken.

"It was hard. You'd see people and think you get to see them on a regular basis and all of a sudden you don't get to see them all the time. It's like your family not coming into business," said Ables.

A new logo sits outside welcoming those hungry for Bar-B-Que. Inside, new equipment and up to date technology, but there are a few things salvaged from the fire you may remember.

"The wooden bears that we had. To have something that was left over is great. That we can have and we're still here," said Ables.

Customers say they're glad to have one of their favorite lunch spots back.

"Great food. Great restaurant. We hated to see it burn down. It's been a long time reconstructing but we're glad to see them open. It's great food today," said regular Derek Porter.

A new beginning with the same feel.

"We get to see our regular customers coming back and everything so it's been fantastic seeing everybody. And everybody loves the place and that makes it even better," said Ables.

A re-grand opening is being discussed for the coming weeks.