Governor Fallin’s New Tax Proposals Upset Locals

ARDMORE, OK - Oklahoma legislature is working to reform the current tax base...to try and make more money for the state. But Mary Fallin's new proposals aren't sitting well with some Oklahomans.

Tyler Vivyan is an Oklahoma native, and says he wouldn't trade it for anything.

"Well I’m... I'm proud to be from Oklahoma but I think there's some things we need to work on."

In governor Mary Fallin's state of the state address Monday, a number of new proposals were given, hoping to get Oklahoma out of that almost 9 hundred million dollar shortfall.

The most controversial… extra taxes on items like gasoline, tobacco, and other items that are not usually taxed in Oklahoma.

"We can chart a new, brighter course for the state of Oklahoma," Governor Mary Fallin said, "let’s get to work in investing.. in our state's quality of life."

Some people in Oklahoma aren't convinced extra taxes are the way to raise money.

Fallin says, other proposals also include eliminating taxes on things like groceries. Residents say it doesn't add up.

"Doesn’t sound like a good idea to me. I don't really see what the point is... made a lot of people mad so I don't think it would work" Christian Whiten, a resident of Ardmore said.

And according to Vivyan, he is tired of Oklahoma being less than average.

"I mean... I’d like to see Oklahoma be prosperous and...” Vivyan said, “you know be one of those states that has a lot of money... and not be kind of on the down cline.."

Everyone has a different opinion, but one idea was constant.

Dissatisfaction with Fallin's new ideas.

"The tobacco, I don't care cuz I don’t smoke... but. The gas... we be paying for gas so... I don’t like that."

Fallin proposed a number of other tax reforms that she says will modernize the tax system.