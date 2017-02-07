Governor Fallin’s New Tax Proposals Upset Locals

SHERMAN, TX -- Meet Cynthia Ward, and what some call her little piece of heaven in Grayson County. "Divine Equine opened in February 2012," she said. "Our goal is to help the disabled community."More >>
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK -- An Arkansas man died early Thursday morning when he was struck by a car on a Marshall County highway, state troopers said. According to investigators, a driver spotted a disabled car on the shoulder of State Highway 32 about two miles east of Kingston.More >>
GARVIN COUNTY, OK -- A family in Garvin County said they saw something first-hand they had never seen before: A black bear. The beast appeared behind their house and moved into a fenced enclosure.More >>
TUSHKA, OK -- Thursday was the last day of classes for students in Tushka Public Schools. But one group of kids will work part of their summer to assist local law enforcement.More >>
MCALESTER, OK -- With Mother's Day weekend just around the corner, you may want to take her to the Italian Festival happening this weekend in McAlester.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- A Sherman man has been accused of exposing himself to senior citizens. Sherman police arrested 29-year-old Matthew David Klein for indecent exposure.More >>
DENISON, TX – Firefighters had a case of déjà vu Thursday morning after they responded to a second alarm at a residence in the 2000 block of West Johnson Street.More >>
DENISON, TX -- This week we have a little kitten, he's a little boy about 8 to 9 weeks old.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Brandon Jeffery, 26, is facing a manslaughter charge. The shooting victim, 25-year-old Devin Owens, died Tuesday night at a Plano hospital.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- The Sherman Economic Development Corporation is visiting 24 area business and honoring employees for their hard work.More >>
