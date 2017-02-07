KTEN Television, the NBC/ABC/CW affiliate in Denison, TX is looking for a full time news production assistant/master control operator.

Duties for this position include assisting with preparation for daily newscasts utilizing a file based workflow while preparing & re-packaging news content using Adobe Premier editing software. The operation of audio board & audio playback for our live newscasts, & the ability to train & to operate master control on a part time basis is also required.

Some television broadcast experience or education in RTF is strongly desired.

Please forward your resume & cover letter to jscarbrough@kten.com.

Applications are available at:

KTEN Television

10 High Point Circle

Denison, TX 75020