N.W.S. Issues Fire Danger Warning - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

N.W.S. Issues Fire Danger Warning

Posted:

NORTH TEXAS -- The National Weather Service office in Ft. Worth is canceling their fire weather watch and issuing a grassland fire danger statement.

The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management made the announcement Tuesday morning on their Facebook page.

The N.W.S. says the fire weather threat will remain elevated to near-critical levels across parts of north and central Texas Tuesday afternoon and a grassland fire danger statement is in effect through the evening.