N.W.S. Issues Fire Danger Warning

GARVIN COUNTY, OK -- A family in Garvin County said they saw something first-hand they had never seen before: A black bear. The beast appeared behind their house and moved into a fenced enclosure.More >>
TUSHKA, OK -- Thursday was the last day of classes for students in Tushka Public Schools. But one group of kids will work part of their summer to assist local law enforcement.More >>
MCALESTER, OK -- With Mother's Day weekend just around the corner, you may want to take her to the Italian Festival happening this weekend in McAlester.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- A Sherman man has been accused of exposing himself to senior citizens. Sherman police arrested 29-year-old Matthew David Klein for indecent exposure.More >>
DENISON, TX – Firefighters had a case of déjà vu Thursday morning after they responded to a second alarm at a residence in the 2000 block of West Johnson Street.More >>
DENISON, TX -- This week we have a little kitten, he's a little boy about 8 to 9 weeks old.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Brandon Jeffery, 26, is facing a manslaughter charge. The shooting victim, 25-year-old Devin Owens, died Tuesday night at a Plano hospital.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- The Sherman Economic Development Corporation is visiting 24 area business and honoring employees for their hard work.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Just days after voters said "no" to a $308 million bond issue for the Sherman Independent School District, administrators are already planning for round two. The district is seeking community input to help put a new bond package together.More >>
DAVIS, OK -- Hollywood is coming to Texoma for a film produced by a Native American tribe. Chickasaw Nation Productions started filming "The Chickasaw Rancher" in Davis Wednesday morning.More >>
