Atoka County burn ban

ATOKA COUNTY -- As the dry conditions and high winds continue Atoka County has been placed under a burn ban.

Commissioners passed the 30 day ban Monday morning.

They say several large grass fires have been reported recently and crews have been struggling to stay on top of them.

all the volunteer fire chiefs within the county support the ban.

"We got 14 volunteer fire departments in the county, and they've been run ragged, and we're just trying to help them, really," Derrick Mixon said.

If the burn ban is violated you could face a 500 dollar fine or a year in prison.