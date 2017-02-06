Pontotoc County woman set to stand trial for murder later this month

DENISON, TX – Firefighters had a case of déjà vu Thursday morning after they responded to a second alarm at a residence in the 2000 block of West Johnson Street.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Firefighters had a case of déjà vu Thursday morning after they responded to a second alarm at a residence in the 2000 block of West Johnson Street.More >>
DENISON, TX -- This week we have a little kitten, he's a little boy about 8 to 9 weeks old.More >>
DENISON, TX -- This week we have a little kitten, he's a little boy about 8 to 9 weeks old.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Brandon Jeffery, 26, is facing a manslaughter charge. The shooting victim, 25-year-old Devin Owens, died Tuesday night at a Plano hospital.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Brandon Jeffery, 26, is facing a manslaughter charge. The shooting victim, 25-year-old Devin Owens, died Tuesday night at a Plano hospital.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- The Sherman Economic Development Corporation is visiting 24 area business and honoring employees for their hard work.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- The Sherman Economic Development Corporation is visiting 24 area business and honoring employees for their hard work.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Just days after voters said "no" to a $308 million bond issue for the Sherman Independent School District, administrators are already planning for round two. The district is seeking community input to help put a new bond package together.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Just days after voters said "no" to a $308 million bond issue for the Sherman Independent School District, administrators are already planning for round two. The district is seeking community input to help put a new bond package together.More >>
DAVIS, OK -- Hollywood is coming to Texoma for a film produced by a Native American tribe. Chickasaw Nation Productions started filming "The Chickasaw Rancher" in Davis Wednesday morning.More >>
DAVIS, OK -- Hollywood is coming to Texoma for a film produced by a Native American tribe. Chickasaw Nation Productions started filming "The Chickasaw Rancher" in Davis Wednesday morning.More >>
GARVIN COUNTY, OK -- Regan English, 54, was reported missing Monday morning. He was found alive, but seriously hurt.More >>
GARVIN COUNTY, OK -- Regan English, 54, was reported missing Monday morning. He was found alive, but seriously hurt.More >>
CARTER COUNTY, OK -- Dakota Stewart is accused of killing two people -- an Ardmore man and a Marietta teenager -- in a head-on collision one year ago.More >>
CARTER COUNTY, OK -- Dakota Stewart is accused of killing two people -- an Ardmore man and a Marietta teenager -- in a head-on collision one year ago.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- A Silver Alert has been canceled for an elderly Texoma man who disappeared two days ago. Patrick Clarence Maynard, 86 went missing at about 6 p.m. Monday in Sherman.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- A Silver Alert has been canceled for an elderly Texoma man who disappeared two days ago. Patrick Clarence Maynard, 86 went missing at about 6 p.m. Monday in Sherman.More >>
DENISON -- Devin Owens, 25, had been wounded by a bullet to the head outside the Tupelo Honey Bar and Grill on May 4.More >>
DENISON -- Devin Owens, 25, had been wounded by a bullet to the head outside the Tupelo Honey Bar and Grill on May 4.More >>