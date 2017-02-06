Pontotoc County woman set to stand trial for murder later this month

PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK -- A mother, who police say along with her son killed a man over a money dispute, will be tried for that crime later this month.

The Pontotoc County Court Clerk’s Office says the murder trial for Sheila Arles, 37, will happen on the 27th.

Arles and her 18-year-old son were arrested in connection to the death of Jose Cruz Prado, 29.

Back in September of 2015, the sheriff says an unrelated investigation at Arles’s home led to the discovery of evidence that OSBI agents say match the murder weapon.

They say her son confessed to pulling the trigger during questioning.