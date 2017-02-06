Residents speak out about mobile home park closing

SHERMAN, TX- People in a Sherman neighborhood are in shock and outraged Monday as they say they're being kicked out.

Neighbors in the Rainbow Trailer Park off West Houston Street tell us they got a letter last week saying the place they were renting would simply "no longer be available" as of March 31st.

This is one of a few other areas around Sherman the city has said is flood prone and could be potentially dangerous when a major flood occurs, but residents say it's how the owner is handling the situation that has them upset.

"I feel like I've been screwed, bruised, tattooed or however you say it. That's what I'm feeling right now," said one resident who did not want to be identified.

A letter serving as a 30 day notice saying residents need to leave the property isn't sitting too well.

"I put so much time and investment in this place," said Brian Thomas.

The letter states that as of March 31st services will "no longer be provided on the lot in which your personal property is located."

"Truthfully I don't know what I'm going to do. I've been looking at everything and trying to figure it out my way up out of here," said one resident.

For years the Sherman mobile home park was a place several families grew up.

"Me and my cousins. It's so emotional. You know we all grew up here. I'm 29 now and I brought my first daughter here when she was born, " said Amber Lewis.

"I love this area. That's why I stayed. I like this area," said one neighbor.

The city says the property owner is selling the park. After flooding in 2007 city leaders say they began to look at ways to reduce some of the devastating damage, and found properties that were deemed unsafe. The one off West Houston Street being one of those.

"Those homes and whoever was in them would be washed right down the creek. So the city identified this property as one that was dangerous, not safe to be inhabited by people," said Sherman Community Services Manager Nate Strauch.

The city says there are several other properties considered to be quote "unlivable".

"Every time one of these major floods comes through, these are pieces of property that wash clean," said Strauch.

Neighbors say now all they can do and pick up and move on.

"The change will be better. It's only going to get better," said Thomas.

The owner of the property didn't respond to any phone calls KTEN-TV made. Residents tell us Monday that a new letter was sent out stating the new eviction date was March 10th.