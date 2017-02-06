Local Hospital Hosts ‘Red Event’ for Heart Health

ARDMORE, OK - Katherine Stearns lost her mother to heart disease five years ago.

"To watch... to watch it rob your loved ones of their health.. When their heart doesn't work, it’s devastating."

Mercy Hospital is teaming up with the Chickasaw Nation for the second annual wear-red-event on February 23 at 11:30 A.M.

Stearns says she hopes people will come support the cause.

"It robs their... it just robs, it robs their life. So, bringing awareness, and things that Wear Red does, for the heart, for women's heart disease, is, it's wonderful."

Doctors say heart disease in women can sometimes go undetected completely.

Vice president of nursing at Mercy Hospital, Debbie Pender said, "Certainly as a nurse in the healthcare field for 30 years I have experienced families who have lost um. Women to heart disease and certainly even have friends who, a couple of friends who's wives died honestly, suddenly... and fairly young from heart disease because they just weren't aware that they were at risk for it."

And, what’s worse according to Pender... it kills more women in Oklahoma than any other epidemic.

"About 3,000 women last year died of heart disease in Oklahoma, so it's just so important."

Health care professionals say raising awareness for the disease is the best way to prevent it.

Wear Red committee members say not only will the event raise awareness for heart health, but also give back to the community.

"The money we raise through this luncheon will go back to our local school districts,” Committee member Lisanne Anderson said, “Uh, we are going to put defibrillators in local schools that don’t have them."

Anderson says the event will also hold silent auctions for designer hand bags, as well as a heart healthy lunch.

If you would like to purchase a ticket to the event, they are $20 per person, and can be found at www.mercy.net/WearRedArdmore.