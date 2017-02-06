Four Arrested in Rufe Accused of Operating Chop Shop

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK -- Four people were arrested Sunday morning in McCurtain County, accused of operating a chop shop.

Leslie Provence, Gary Gantt, Thomas Collins, and Stacey Foster were booked into the Choctaw County jail on charges of operating a chop shop, knowingly concealing stolen property, and operating a meth lab.

Choctaw County deputies say, along with help from the Oklahoma State Troopers they arrested the four suspects on a property in Rufe.

That’s where they found a Bayliner boat that had been reported stolen just east of Fort Towson a month ago.

As you can see in the picture, it's been completely torn apart.

Deputies say they've located a fifth person in connection to the case who will also be arrested.