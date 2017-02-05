Business Owner Salvages History Out of Rubble

ARDMORE, OK - To a passerby, the old Kress sign on the front of the J.C. Yeatts building could have gone unnoticed.

But to people living in Ardmore, and the Yeatts family, the sign holds a much more sentimental value.

Jessica Scott, the development services director of Ardmore said, “They've been saying they have like, all these great memories of going to the Kress building, and getting pecans, and shopping, I mean it’s, turn of the century. And so people are just, they want to save that piece of history."

Built back in 1944, the J.C. Yeatt's building used to be a popular outlet for people in the area; called Kress.

The Yeatts family have owned the building for three generations, but they kept the sign on display as a reminder of the business's past.

"Walked into the store in 1974,” owner, John Yeatts said, “and it was a beautiful building... empty... and we filled it with furniture..."

But that piece of history was lost, after the building collapsed this past December.

Yeatts said, "Uh. How unfortunate this is for us as a family to lose a landmark as popular as this building and memories that all of the old timers have got. Um. Going there as children."

But on Sunday morning, Yeatts himself worked with a crew to salvage and repair the beloved sign.

"we're gonna take the sign to my house.” Yeatts said, “I live out on C street.. And uh. don't know exactly what we are gonna do with it as far as how we are gonna set it up and do it, but we will set it up where the city can see when we are out that way, that we have got a lot of love for the Kress family and uh, hopefully the city will appreciate what we are doing."

A sign full of memories the Yeatts hope to cherish forever.