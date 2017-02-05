Byrd & Mike's celebrate one year on super bowl Sunday

DENISON, TX- A local downtown Denison hot spot is celebrating super bowl Sunday on a day that's has a special meaning.

In historic downtown Denison at the corner of Houston and Chestnut sits one of Denison's newest pub's. Byrd and Mikes.

"It's just a great spot. And the antique about it is just great," said regular Barbara Moore.

Byrd and Mikes is celebrating more than super bowl Sunday.

"We opened right before the super bowl last year. Today, in fact today is our one year anniversary," said Mike Jennings.

365 days ago the pub and grill opened its doors. Those who walk in usually always come back.

"I love both Byrd and Mike a whole lot. They're just like family, said Moore.

"We have a great atmosphere here. They start the fire, we can relax all of us together and we just have a good time," said Moore.

To celebrate both the biggest game of the year and their one year mark, a free feast for all to enjoy.

"Fried chicken, pulled pork, baked beans, potato salad and a lot of other things that people bring," said Jennings.

The event took weeks to plan with the hopes of their favorite team making it to the big game.

"We've been preparing for 3 weeks to a month on this one. Anticipating Cowboy's were going to go, but they didn't quite make it. But still it's a lot of preparation," said Jennings.

But regulars and a few others decided to come out and celebrate anyway.

"I'm going to go for New England. The Patriots. Patriots. It's going to be a lot of fun. Come join," said Moore.

Locals say Byrd and Mikes brings up old memories of past places which is why they'll continue to hang out here. Just about every day.

Byrd and Mikes has several specials each night and different events.