Group of People Plunge into Lake Texoma to Raise Money for Veterans

POTTSBORO, TX—A group of people braved the cold today to take a dip in Lake Texoma all in support of a good cause.

 "It was so cold it was like needles going into you,” said VFW Auxiliary Member Jimmy Mronzinski.

Eleven veterans and auxiliary members splashed into the icy water of Lake Texoma to honor the men and women who fought for our freedom.

"They gave a lot serving our country and it's just a way that I can give back and help support them,” said Mronzinski.

On Saturday the Veterans of Foreign War Post 7873 in Pottsboro hosted their first annual polar plunge to raise money for the post and give back to the community.

Auxiliary member Missy Jones says this is just one of many fundraisers aimed at helping our unsung heroes.

"It allows us to help and give back to veterans and help support our community,” she said. “We help out with the homeless as well so anywhere we can allot those different monies for people that are in need we do it.”

Jones says so far VFW Post 7873 has raised more than $2,800, superseding their expectations.

Veterans like Fred Green who took the dive say the strong backing from the community gives him hope that veterans are not alone.

"It's great seeing all the people that do support the veterans it's great and America is great,” said Green.

And this isn’t the last time members of the VFW Post will take the plunge. Jones says this is the beginning of a long-standing tradition.

The VFW Post is also hosting a chili cook off tomorrow for Super Bowl Sunday. For more information visit their website.

