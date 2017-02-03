Grayson county honors community leaders

GRAYSON COUNTY -- Friday people from a local county got together to honor community leaders.

Grayson County held their annual awards luncheon at Austin college where more than 300 people attended the event.

Organizers say that's the biggest turn out they've ever had.

Sherman ISD won best big business of the year, glitzy girls won best small business of the year and United Way of Grayson County took home the award for non-profit of the year.

Also, Karen Tooley won community leader of the year.

"It's very very exciting to us, to be able to recognize those folks, the nominees as well as the ones that we chosen as the winners for this year," Eddie brown said.

The keynote speaker for the event was Sherman schools superintendent Dr. David Hicks.