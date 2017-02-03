A Denison man pleads guilty to sexual assault

GRAYSON COUNTY -- A Denison man who pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child could spend his life in prison.

Thirty-five year old Christopher Carl Henry agreed to a plea deal with the Grayson County District Attorney's Office.

He was sentenced to 60-years in prison.

Prosecutors say two young girls 9 and 11 came forward last year claiming he had abused them several times.

Henry will not be eligible for parole until he has served 35 years in prison.