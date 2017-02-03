Part of FM 121 in Grayson County closed for two weeks

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- If your commute takes you through Grayson County you'll need an alternate route next week.

Starting Monday, TxDot crews will be working on FM 121, just east of Massey and Muncy Road, that’s between Gunter and Van Alstyne.

They’re working on the pavement, trying to widen the road.

TxDot says the roadway should be closed for about two weeks, but it could be longer depending on the weather.

Traffic will be detoured onto FM 902.