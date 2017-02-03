Police investigating after body found in Sherman

SHERMAN, TX -- Police in Sherman are investigating after a body was found Friday night.

Now they’re trying to figure out who she was and how she died.

They say the body was found behind the Children’s Advocacy Center in Sherman along Cottonwood Drive.

Police say the body may have been there for days, even weeks.

Right now, they don’t believe foul play was involved. The body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office to determine how she died.

Her name is not being released.