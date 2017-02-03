TxDOT Temporarily Closing FM 120 Bridge in Denison for Construction

DENISON, TX -- For drivers passing through Denison, you may want to look for some alternative routes next week.

A section of Highway 75 and FM 120 will be temporarily closed for construction.

It’s a sight drivers passing through Denison have seen for weeks, heavy equipment and constructions crews working away.

Loads of effort being poured in to get rid of congestion near the busy FM 120 intersection.

"I think it's something that needed to be done," said long time Denison resident and driver, Ned Nickson.

It’s a project that's well underway.

To keep traffic flowing, and get rid of backup, TxDOT is working to add on a turnaround near the FM 120 bridge, along with making changes to the current exit ramp.

Road work drivers feel mixed about.

"The changes are good, but right now the construction makes it difficult to get on and off the freeway so it slows things down a little bit, especially during rush hour," said driver, Amy Brandon who frequents the busy roads once a week.

"Doesn't make a difference one way or the other, I’m glad they're doing it, if that's what they want to do so that's good it doesn't inconvenience me in any way," said Nickson.

Despite some bumps in the road for drivers, to keep the progress going on Thursday, February 9th, TxDOT will be closing the busy intersection and northbound main lanes of Highway 75 overnight, to install new bridge beams in the area.

The following week, on Wednesday, February 15th, they'll close the southbound main lanes of the highway, along with the intersection to finish up the work.

Weather permitting, closures for both days will begin at 8 p.m. and traffic will be detoured to nearest frontage roads by 9 in the evening.

But TxDOT says come 6 in the morning; all lanes will be back open for drivers.

Detours and minor inconveniences majority of drivers say they can deal with.

"In the long run it'll be worth the wait," said Brandon.

TxDOT is asking drivers to use alternates routes when possible during construction, but if you do have to travel in those areas, make sure to pay attention to all signs, barricades, and reduce your speed near work zones.