Grayson College Seeking the State's Approval to Offer Bachelor's

Grayson College Seeking the State's Approval to Offer Bachelor's Degree in Nursing

DENISON, TX— A local college is hoping to give its medical program a shot in the arm by offering high education for nurses. Grayson College is seeking approval from the state legislature to offer a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

"In this community we only have about 30% of BSN prepared nurses,” said the Dean of Health Science Joanna Barnes.

A low supply, for a high demand…as nurses take on new roles in an ever changing health care system experts say health care providers are seeking nurses with higher educational backgrounds.

"There is a push for nurses to have that bachelor's degree and the initial push was that 80% of nurses in the workforce would have that bachelor's degree by the year 2020,” Barnes said.

The Institute of Medicine called for the increase in a recent report and Barnes says to meet the demand Grayson County will need to add 1,000 more Bachelor of Science Degrees in the next three years.

"We are trying to do our part to increase the number of nurses in the Grayson and Fannin county area,” she said.

According to recent research the nearest college with a BSN program is 60 miles away making it hard for students like Tusca Orr to commute.

"If they don't have the program when I graduate then I'm going to have to go to another school,” Orr said. “It would be great to keep it here in Grayson County."

Barnes says only 5% of nursing students who graduate from Grayson College pursue a BSN within five years, but soon-to-be graduate Tina Meade plans to act fast.

"I’m hoping that Grayson College does get the program, I don’t plan on waiting a long time to get my bachelor’s,” said Meade. “I don't want to hold off."

If approved Barnes says the program will start in 2018, supplying our area with more educated nurses.

    SHERMAN, TX- A family desperately searching for their loved one who has been missing since Friday. Sherman Police are now investigating. "She just vanished without saying anything to anyone," said Brad Lewis. Amanda Brown's brother. 38 year old Amanda Brown hasn't been seen or heard from since early Friday morning. "She went to go out for a walk and was never heard from again," said Brown's cousin, Brittainy Wagner. Family members say they got a call fr...More >>
    BONHAM, TX- One Texoma mother has been working to help other kids follow the same dream her son did before he was killed in a tragic car crash back in 2015. Sherry Capehart and a friend of hers organized the first annual "DI4N" memorial run last year. This year's run they've added a one mile run and silent auction. The run raises money to hand out cheer scholarships to athlete's nationwide. Two scholarships were handed out last year and this year Capehart says she plan...More >>
    Sherman, Texas - Sherman school leaders asked voters to approve a 308 million dollar bond. But that proposal was rejected by 145 votes, 2195 to 2050. We are told that money would have gone toward building a new high school and two new elementary schools. It would have also been used to improve technology and make upgrades to Bearcat Stadium.  However some voters thought creating a tax increase of 23 cents for a total tax rate of one dollar and 67 cents was too much.  

