"He said he had been wanting to kill me." -- Stabbing Victim Speaks Out

Posted:

ADA, OK -- After almost a month recovering, the victim of a brutal stabbing is speaking out.

It happened on January 10th in the 600 block of west 7th street in Ada.

"I got extremely lucky that he had missed the carotid artery, the windpipe, and my vocal chords," stabbing victim Travis DeMoss says.

Travis DeMoss feels lucky to be alive after he says he was dragged, beaten, and stabbed.

"When I remembered coughing up the red bubbly blood, I knew what that meant. I knew I had a lung punctured and that’s when I asked why are you trying to kill me and he said he had been wanting to kill me," DeMoss says.

A chilling discovery; and something DeMoss says he never saw coming. He says he considered his 28 year old roommate, Trevor Ford, a friend.

But police say that friend turned on him last month, when Ford attacked him from behind.

"That’s when he hit me on the side of the head, knocked me down, and got on top of me and started choking me," DeMoss says.

DeMoss says he doesn't remember much after the first blow to the head.

"I remember every time I had got stabbed I had woken up," DeMoss says.

DeMoss was stabbed nearly 10 times, six times in the throat, and lost nearly one liter of blood.

A month later; Ford is still behind bars, charged with assault and battery.

Ford will have his status hearing on February 15th.

"I just want to see justice done," DeMoss says.

DeMoss says his scars have healed for the most part and he is hoping to return to work soon.

