News Director

KTEN-TV is seeking a highly motivated news director to lead our talented staff. The ideal candidate will possess excellent news judgment, motivational skills and the ability to find and develop talent. Must be able to execute strategically across broadcast and digital platforms. If you are an innovative leader with a passion for local news we want to hear from you. Send resume to Dave Tillery, General Manager, KTEN-TV, 10 Highpoint Circle, Denison, TX 75020 or email me at dtillery@kten.com.

KTEN is an equal opportunity employer. Pre-employment drug screen required.