Free Popcorn & Cheap Treats All Weekend at Ardmore Theater

ARDMORE, OK -- A local theater is trying to butter up excitement for movie goers this weekend.

Carmike Theater in Ardmore is offering free popcorn all weekend, $2.00 hot dogs Friday, $2.00 candy Saturday and $2.00 small frozen drinks on Sunday.

AMC bought the chain late last year and to commemorate they're offering up the special deals this weekend.

They're located at 2401 12th Ave NW #106.