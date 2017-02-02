Fannin County offers amnesty period for hot checks - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Fannin County offers amnesty period for hot checks

Posted:

FANNIN COUNTY, TX -- If you’ve written a hot check in Fannin County, now may be the time to pay it off.

Fannin County District Attorney Richard Glaser says the county is holding its annual amnesty period, meaning you can pay for any hot check you’ve written without facing jail time.

The amnesty period started Wednesday and runs through April 28th.

Fannin County says it recovered more than 32 thousand dollars last year.

"Our main thrust is to make sure that the merchants get their money, but they should get every penny that they're owed,” said Glaser, “we don't discount what the merchants are due, we'll discount our funds because we feel it's a service for the public."

Fannin County will offer payment arraignments if you can’t pay your bill in full.

