City Conducting Internal Investigation into Complaints Filed Against Durant Police Chief

DURANT, OK -- The City of Durant is conducting an internal investigation into its police chief after receiving numerous complaints from officers.

Durant City Manager, Tim Rundel says after taking over the position this past October, his office has been bombarded with complaints and grievances from dozens of its police officers in regards to Chief David Houser.

Rundel says some of those include accusations of sexual harassment and age discrimination.

He says he's tried several times to set up a meeting with the Fraternal Order of Police and Chief Houser to discuss the situation, but has been turned down by the FOP.  

"It's very frustrating as an administrator especially to come in as a brand new one to come in and have union officials coming in and demanding certain things be done with the chief, in essence they want him gone, and I have to look at both sides of the story,” said Rundel.

Rundel says the city is carefully looking into every complaint and grievance filed against the chief, but says majority of them are minor.

"We’re getting stuff that most people in the workplace would look at and say really? We’re going to spend all this time, and spend thousands and thousands of dollars of taxpayer dollars for things that can be handled with a simple conversation,” said Rundel.

We’re told a group of officers have now filed complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in Oklahoma City against the chief, and it's possible he may be facing federal lawsuits.

We contacted the EEOC but haven't been able to receive copies of the filed paperwork.

We also reached out to Chief Houser for comment, but have yet to hear back.

Recently, the FOP held a no-confidence vote against Chief Houser.

In response to that Durant City Manager Tim Rundel released an official statement Thursday afternoon: 

"The no-confidence vote is obviously symbolic of strained relations between management and the police union, nothing more. Chief Houser has been a part of the Durant Police Dept. for nearly 25 years and was just promoted to Police Chief less than a year ago. I look forward to meeting with the union officials and Chief Houser face-to-face and addressing the unions concerns."

Continue to follow KTEN for this developing story.

