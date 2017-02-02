City Conducting Internal Investigation into Complaints Filed Against Durant Police Chief

Sherman, Texas - Sherman school leaders asked voters to approve a 308 million dollar bond. But that proposal was rejected by 145 votes, 2195 to 2050. We are told that money would have gone toward building a new high school and two new elementary schools. It would have also been used to improve technology and make upgrades to Bearcat Stadium. However some voters thought creating a tax increase of 23 cents for a total tax rate of one dollar and 67 cents was too much.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- A $308 million school bond proposal has been a hot topic for months. The funds would go toward building a new high school and two elementary schools; improving technology; and making upgrades to Bearcat Stadium.More >>
DALLAS (AP) -- An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Roy Oliver, who has been fired from the Balch Springs Police Department in suburban Dallas since the shooting last weekend.More >>
TISHOMINGO, OK -- Craig Ladd, the district attorney overseeing the lewd acts accusation against a former Johnston County teacher and cheer coach, has asked the state for permission to recuse himself from the case. Shelley Jo Duncan is accused of lewd acts with a student in Tishomingo.More >>
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK -- A game warden in northeast Oklahoma came to the rescue of a baby owl on Thursday, and it was all documented on Facebook. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said it was a concerned citizen who alerted the department to the plight of the tiny Eastern Screech-Owl on a piece of driftwood at Oologah Lake.More >>
DENISON, TX -- A 25-year-old man was critically injured in Denison late Thursday after being shot in the head with a stolen gun. Police have identified the victim as Devin Wayne Owens of Denison.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY -- A bill to make smaller Oklahoma school districts work more efficiently is headed to the governor's desk. Oklahoma Senate Bill 514 calls for a volunteer task force to examine options for reducing administrative costs, eliminating duplicative overhead costs, and improving efficiency among school district operations.More >>
SPRINGER, OK -- Prosecutors allege that 19-year-old Austin Smith -- wearing a mask and carrying a rifle -- entered the Springer Food Mart in February and attempted to hold up the clerk behind the counter. But the quick-thinking employee said she realized that the assailant didn't know how to handle a gun.More >>
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) - The U.S. military says a service member has been killed in Somalia during an operation against the extremist group al-Shabab. A statement Friday from the U.S. Africa Command says the service member was killed Thursday during the operation near Barii, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of the capital, Mogadishu.More >>
DURANT, OK -- The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the jobless rate in the Texoma region has been ticking higher since last fall, with thousands more people seeking benefits.More >>
