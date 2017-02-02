Local Organization Provides Free Tax Help to Those in Need - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Local Organization Provides Free Tax Help to Those in Need

DENISON, TX-- Tax season is upon us and if you need help preparing your taxes, you're in luck. The Texoma Council of Governments is providing free tax help to those in need. 

 Tax season can be hard on most Americans, but for low-income seniors like Ronald Rector the emotional storm of filing taxes can be costly. 

"Being a senior... you don't have a whole lot of money like you did when you were working," said Rector. 

Rector was laid off from his job more than a year ago and says hiring a professional to help prepare his taxes is a hit in the pocketbook he can't afford. 

Each year TCOG helps hundreds of people like Rector who struggle to meet the looming tax deadline. 

"Our Volunteer Income Tax Program helps people in Texoma who make under $53,000 a year, if they're 60 or older and if they're disabled or a veteran" said TCOG Program Planner Nicole George. 

George says the program helps hard working families save money. 

"If you are needing every cent that you earn even $50 can be a lot," she said. 

It also protects people from the risks involved in preparing their own taxes.  

"Honestly I think it is very needed [the program]," taxes seem to get harder and harder and with the health insurance laws people can get confused on what they need to do," George said. 

George says taxes are prepared by IRS certified volunteers from Austin College and the Texoma Senior Corps. 

For families in need like Rector the free tax help is a needed benefit. 

"It means a lot and it really helps me do the things I need to do as a senior," said Rector. 

