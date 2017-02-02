Marshall County Man Loses Home in Fire

LEBANON, OK - People in the area say if it weren't for neighbors there to help, the man may have not made it out of the house safely.

Crews responded to this home in Lebanon, Oklahoma at around 1 P.M. on Thursday.

"From what the neighbor told me,” E.M.S. Director, Toni Coates said, “the little elderly gentleman that lives there was cooking him something to eat, and he had forgotten about it and the stove caught on fire."

Firefighters say the man who lives here had a stroke a few years back, and wasn't able to call 9-1-1.

Luckily, neighbors were there to help.

Steven Boyd said, "He knew the house was on fire it was a grease fire. I got away from the house and got him out away from the smoke... about 10 minutes later that's when the fire department showed up."

This neighbor, who used to be a firefighter, said he saw smoke billowing out of the roof.

Once he realized the elderly man needed help, he made sure he was okay, and then dialed 9-1-1.

He says from experience, he knows how to be safe around fires.

"Well if you see smoke just get away from it... there might be a fire underneath the smoke that you don't know about," he said.

Crews say because of how quickly the house went up in flames, they were not able to save the house.

Luckily, the man in the house escaped with only a few minor burns.

He is expected to be okay.

"He was calm....” Boyd said, “you know there's nothing you can do it was a grease fire, he was cooking and it started a fire."

Neighbors are allowing the man to stay with them until the Red Cross steps in.