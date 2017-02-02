6-Year Old and Grandmother Die in House Fire

ARDMORE, OK -- A father reduced to tears after being told his mother and six year old son didn’t survive the fire.

"Heaven opened its doors and accepted an angel last night," family friend and neighbor Verlinda Elkins says.

A 73 year old grandmother, Georgia Douglas, and her 6 year old grandson were trapped in their home, engulfed in flames, after firefighters say an extension cord, attached to a space heater over heated.

"You know I have seen house fires before, but I have never seen a blaze like that," witness DeWayne Gordon says.

The Ardmore fire department says they received the call around 10:30 Wednesday night, when they arrived it only took 10 minutes to put the flames out, but by that time, they say it was already too late.

"It took awhile to find the victims with all the debris on top of them," Ardmore Fire Department Public Information Officer Jason Woydziak says.

Fortunately, the rest of the family was able to get out safely; a 4 month old, a 7 year old, and the mother and father.

"They’re good kids, they were just over playing, as sweet as they can be, they don't bother anybody, nobody bothers them, I just hate to see a family go like that," family friend and neighbor Christia Biggers says.

Fire officials say this particular fire consumed the home almost immediately, with temperatures at more than 1,200 degrees.

"My prayers are with you always," Biggers says.

The home is a loss, and the rest of the family is expected to be okay.