6-Year Old and Grandmother Die in House Fire - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

6-Year Old and Grandmother Die in House Fire

Posted:

ARDMORE, OK -- A father reduced to tears after being told his mother and six year old son didn’t survive the fire.

"Heaven opened its doors and accepted an angel last night," family friend and neighbor Verlinda Elkins says.

A 73 year old grandmother, Georgia Douglas, and her 6 year old grandson were trapped in their home, engulfed in flames, after firefighters say an extension cord, attached to a space heater over heated.

"You know I have seen house fires before, but I have never seen a blaze like that," witness DeWayne Gordon says.

The Ardmore fire department says they received the call around 10:30 Wednesday night, when they arrived it only took 10 minutes to put the flames out, but by that time, they say it was already too late.

"It took awhile to find the victims with all the debris on top of them," Ardmore Fire Department Public Information Officer Jason Woydziak says.

Fortunately, the rest of the family was able to get out safely; a 4 month old, a 7 year old, and the mother and father.

"They’re good kids, they were just over playing, as sweet as they can be, they don't bother anybody, nobody bothers them, I just hate to see a family go like that," family friend and neighbor Christia Biggers says.

Fire officials say this particular fire consumed the home almost immediately, with temperatures at more than 1,200 degrees.

"My prayers are with you always," Biggers says.

The home is a loss, and the rest of the family is expected to be okay.

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Sherman School Bond Fails

    Sherman School Bond Fails

    KTENKTEN

    Sherman, Texas - Sherman school leaders asked voters to approve a 308 million dollar bond. But that proposal was rejected by 145 votes, 2195 to 2050. We are told that money would have gone toward building a new high school and two new elementary schools. It would have also been used to improve technology and make upgrades to Bearcat Stadium.  However some voters thought creating a tax increase of 23 cents for a total tax rate of one dollar and 67 cents was too much.  

    More >>

    Sherman, Texas - Sherman school leaders asked voters to approve a 308 million dollar bond. But that proposal was rejected by 145 votes, 2195 to 2050. We are told that money would have gone toward building a new high school and two new elementary schools. It would have also been used to improve technology and make upgrades to Bearcat Stadium.  However some voters thought creating a tax increase of 23 cents for a total tax rate of one dollar and 67 cents was too much.  

    More >>

  • Sherman ISD bond proposal goes to voters on Saturday

    Sherman ISD bond proposal goes to voters on Saturday

    KTENKTEN

    SHERMAN, TX -- A $308 million school bond proposal has been a hot topic for months. The funds would go toward building a new high school and two elementary schools; improving technology; and making upgrades to Bearcat Stadium. 

    More >>

    SHERMAN, TX -- A $308 million school bond proposal has been a hot topic for months. The funds would go toward building a new high school and two elementary schools; improving technology; and making upgrades to Bearcat Stadium. 

    More >>

  • Dallas-area officer faces murder charge in teen's death

    Dallas-area officer faces murder charge in teen's death

    Jordan Edwards and Roy OliverJordan Edwards and Roy Oliver

    DALLAS (AP) -- An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Roy Oliver, who has been fired from the Balch Springs Police Department in suburban Dallas since the shooting last weekend.

    More >>

    DALLAS (AP) -- An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Roy Oliver, who has been fired from the Balch Springs Police Department in suburban Dallas since the shooting last weekend.

    More >>
    •   