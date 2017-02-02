Southmayd Police Chief attacked by suspect he's arresting

SOUTHMAYD, TX- A scary turn of events for one local police chief when the man he was arresting turned into a brawl. Southmayd Police Chief Chad McKee suffered an arm and shoulder injury Wednesday.

He says when he tried to detain a male suspect he started punching until both men were on the ground.

Intense moments for Southmayd Police Chief Chad McKee when an arrest turned violent.

"He reached up several times. He ripped my radio off, my microphone off to where I couldn't call for back up," said Chief McKee.

Chief McKee was called to check out a suspicious person at a home on Stetson Drive. The two men talked for a bit before the suspect tried to take off.

"When I reached out that's when he turned around and just swung," said Chief McKee.

Unable to call for backup, both men were in a heated wrestling match for around 15 minutes.

"He just kept grabbing my shirt. Grabbing my wrist. He wouldn't let go of me. He just wouldn't give up," said Chief McKee.

Fortunately a nearby neighbor saw the commotion.

"The wife was raising the windows to the house and said there's two guys out there fighting," said the neighbor who jumped into help.

Without hesitation the good Samaritan jumped in.

"The man was physically resisting against him an stuff. You can tell and it was 80 degree weather. It looked pretty intense," said the neighbor.

More officers were eventually called to the scene. Chief McKee says if it wasn't for the help of a citizen things could have taken another turn.

"I appreciate the citizen who helped me. Otherwise I wouldn't have been able to restrain him which could have caused further injuries to both of us," said Chief McKee.

The suspect who's name isn't being released at this time, Chief McKee says suffers from mental problems and only wants to get him help.

"That's my goal you know. To help the community. He lives here in the community and I want everybody to bebetter . I don't want to see anybody sick," said Chief McKee.

Chief McKee was back at work Thursday. He'll have some tests run to check out his shoulder. The suspect could be facing an assault on a public servant and resisting arrest charge.