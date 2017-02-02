'Florida Georgia Line' Slated for Texoma Performance

SHERMAN, TX -- A $308 million school bond proposal has been a hot topic for months. The funds would go toward building a new high school and two elementary schools; improving technology; and making upgrades to Bearcat Stadium.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- A $308 million school bond proposal has been a hot topic for months. The funds would go toward building a new high school and two elementary schools; improving technology; and making upgrades to Bearcat Stadium.More >>
DALLAS (AP) -- An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Roy Oliver, who has been fired from the Balch Springs Police Department in suburban Dallas since the shooting last weekend.More >>
DALLAS (AP) -- An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Roy Oliver, who has been fired from the Balch Springs Police Department in suburban Dallas since the shooting last weekend.More >>
TISHOMINGO, OK -- Craig Ladd, the district attorney overseeing the lewd acts accusation against a former Johnston County teacher and cheer coach, has asked the state for permission to recuse himself from the case. Shelley Jo Duncan is accused of lewd acts with a student in Tishomingo.More >>
TISHOMINGO, OK -- Craig Ladd, the district attorney overseeing the lewd acts accusation against a former Johnston County teacher and cheer coach, has asked the state for permission to recuse himself from the case. Shelley Jo Duncan is accused of lewd acts with a student in Tishomingo.More >>
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK -- A game warden in northeast Oklahoma came to the rescue of a baby owl on Thursday, and it was all documented on Facebook. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said it was a concerned citizen who alerted the department to the plight of the tiny Eastern Screech-Owl on a piece of driftwood at Oologah Lake.More >>
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK -- A game warden in northeast Oklahoma came to the rescue of a baby owl on Thursday, and it was all documented on Facebook. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said it was a concerned citizen who alerted the department to the plight of the tiny Eastern Screech-Owl on a piece of driftwood at Oologah Lake.More >>
DENISON, TX -- A 25-year-old man was critically injured in Denison late Thursday after being shot in the head with a stolen gun. Police have identified the victim as Devin Wayne Owens of Denison.More >>
DENISON, TX -- A 25-year-old man was critically injured in Denison late Thursday after being shot in the head with a stolen gun. Police have identified the victim as Devin Wayne Owens of Denison.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY -- A bill to make smaller Oklahoma school districts work more efficiently is headed to the governor's desk. Oklahoma Senate Bill 514 calls for a volunteer task force to examine options for reducing administrative costs, eliminating duplicative overhead costs, and improving efficiency among school district operations.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY -- A bill to make smaller Oklahoma school districts work more efficiently is headed to the governor's desk. Oklahoma Senate Bill 514 calls for a volunteer task force to examine options for reducing administrative costs, eliminating duplicative overhead costs, and improving efficiency among school district operations.More >>
SPRINGER, OK -- Prosecutors allege that 19-year-old Austin Smith -- wearing a mask and carrying a rifle -- entered the Springer Food Mart in February and attempted to hold up the clerk behind the counter. But the quick-thinking employee said she realized that the assailant didn't know how to handle a gun.More >>
SPRINGER, OK -- Prosecutors allege that 19-year-old Austin Smith -- wearing a mask and carrying a rifle -- entered the Springer Food Mart in February and attempted to hold up the clerk behind the counter. But the quick-thinking employee said she realized that the assailant didn't know how to handle a gun.More >>
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) - The U.S. military says a service member has been killed in Somalia during an operation against the extremist group al-Shabab. A statement Friday from the U.S. Africa Command says the service member was killed Thursday during the operation near Barii, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of the capital, Mogadishu.More >>
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) - The U.S. military says a service member has been killed in Somalia during an operation against the extremist group al-Shabab. A statement Friday from the U.S. Africa Command says the service member was killed Thursday during the operation near Barii, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of the capital, Mogadishu.More >>
DURANT, OK -- The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the jobless rate in the Texoma region has been ticking higher since last fall, with thousands more people seeking benefits.More >>
DURANT, OK -- The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the jobless rate in the Texoma region has been ticking higher since last fall, with thousands more people seeking benefits.More >>
WHITEWRIGHT, TX-- Students at Whitewright Elementary School received some help from a big corporation to expand their community garden Thursday. Six representatives from Lowe's came to the school and helped students renovate their garden pond and plant trees, shrubs and flowers. Back in January the school won a $5,000 grant to improve their garden after their school counselor Holley Murphy applied for a grant.More >>
WHITEWRIGHT, TX -- Students at Whitewright Elementary School received some help from a big corporation to expand their community garden Thursday. Six representatives from Lowe's came to the school and helped students renovate their garden pond and plant trees, shrubs and flowers.More >>