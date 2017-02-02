'Florida Georgia Line' Slated for Texoma Performance - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

'Florida Georgia Line' Slated for Texoma Performance

Posted:

DURANT, OK -- A popular country duo is coming to Texoma for a show this weekend.   

"Florida Georgia Line" is playing at the Choctaw Casino Resort Saturday night.

The pair gained national fame in 2012 with their hit "Cruise" which would go on to become the best-selling digital country song of all time in the U.S.

Tickets are still available starting at just $35.00.

If you'd like a pair you can go to the Choctaw Casino Resort concert page by clicking HERE
 

