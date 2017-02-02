Two People Killed in Ardmore House Fire - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Two People Killed in Ardmore House Fire

Posted:

ARDMORE, OK -- Two people are dead after fire officials say their home caught fire late Wednesday night. 

The Ardmore fire department says they received a call around 10:30 at night about large flames in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Street in Ardmore. 

When fire fighters arrived, they were able to get three people out of the house, but two others didn't make it out. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

"When you have a house that's fully involved like that, you're looking at temperatures at excess of 1200 degrees.  Plus so like I said, the survivability is very slim in a situation like that," said Ardmore firefighter Jason Woydziak.

The ardmore police department and medical examiner were on scene to investigate both deaths further. 

The house is a total loss. 
     

