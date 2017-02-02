Pet of the Week - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

DENISON, TX -- Time for our pet of the week.

This little angel is a girl.

They don't know what her breed is, but they think she's got some border collie in her.

She's a bit shy, but warms up to you after a while.

She has four sisters and a brother.

The adoption fee includes her first round of shots, worm treatment and a bath.

If you'd like to adopt this cute little girl you can call the Morton Street Animal Hospital at (903) 465-4714, or you can just stop by.  

They're located at 2500 West Morton Street in Denison.

