Grayson County woman faces embezzlement charges

GRAYSON COUNTY -- The woman accused of stealing money from the grayson county crisis center is back in Texoma.

Court records show 35-year old Rachel Morgan was booked into the Grayson county jail and released on bond after she was extradited from Massachusetts.

Investigators in Sherman say Morgan embezzled around 10-thousand dollars by submitting false training paperwork for reimbursement for personal use.

Morgan has pleaded not guilty.