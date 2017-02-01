Carter county grass fire - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Carter county grass fire

CARTER COUNTY -- Some tense moments for people in part of Carter County Wednesday, as firefighters battled a large grass fire.

It happened south of Wilson off highway 77 in the Cross Timbers area.

Officials say the fire started when a controlled burn got out of hand likely because of the wind.

Firefighters from several departments worked to get it out.

They say no one was hurt and only one structure was threatened.

