903 Brewers expansion complete

SHERMAN, TX -- A local business is brewing up more opportunities thanks to a grant.

903 Brewers says they plan to triple their business.

The Sherman Economic Development Corporation gave the brewery a 43-thousand dollar grant to help with their expansion.

The owners say this will give them the chance to bring back beers that they had to stop brewing due to a small production space.

"The cool part about this is, this is for years to come, so other small businesses like mine in Sherman can qualify for the same grant that wasn't available, so we so we're excited about other businesses being able to get this grant as well," owner Jeremy Roberts said.

The construction is finished on the new facility all that's left is to install equipment.

Owners say they will now be able to produce 350 thousand gallons of beer a year compared to 36 thousand at the old facility.