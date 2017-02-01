903 Brewers expansion complete - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

903 Brewers expansion complete

Posted:

SHERMAN, TX -- A local business is brewing up more opportunities thanks to a grant.

903 Brewers says they plan to triple their business.

The Sherman Economic Development Corporation gave the brewery a 43-thousand dollar grant to help with their expansion.

The owners say this will give them the chance to bring back beers that they had to stop brewing due to a small production space.

"The cool part about this is, this is for years to come, so other small businesses like mine in Sherman can qualify for the same grant that wasn't available, so we so we're excited about other businesses being able to get this grant as well," owner Jeremy Roberts said.

The construction is finished on the new facility all that's left is to install equipment.

Owners say they will now be able to produce 350 thousand gallons of beer a year compared to 36 thousand at the old facility.

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Sherman ISD bond proposal goes to voters on Saturday

    Sherman ISD bond proposal goes to voters on Saturday

    KTENKTEN

    SHERMAN, TX -- A $308 million school bond proposal has been a hot topic for months. The funds would go toward building a new high school and two elementary schools; improving technology; and making upgrades to Bearcat Stadium. 

    More >>

    SHERMAN, TX -- A $308 million school bond proposal has been a hot topic for months. The funds would go toward building a new high school and two elementary schools; improving technology; and making upgrades to Bearcat Stadium. 

    More >>

  • Dallas-area officer faces murder charge in teen's death

    Dallas-area officer faces murder charge in teen's death

    Jordan Edwards and Roy OliverJordan Edwards and Roy Oliver

    DALLAS (AP) -- An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Roy Oliver, who has been fired from the Balch Springs Police Department in suburban Dallas since the shooting last weekend.

    More >>

    DALLAS (AP) -- An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Roy Oliver, who has been fired from the Balch Springs Police Department in suburban Dallas since the shooting last weekend.

    More >>

  • DA asks to withdraw from Tishomingo teacher case

    DA asks to withdraw from Tishomingo teacher case

    KTENKTEN

    TISHOMINGO, OK -- Craig Ladd, the district attorney overseeing the lewd acts accusation against a former Johnston County teacher and cheer coach, has asked the state for permission to recuse himself from the case. Shelley Jo Duncan is accused of lewd acts with a student in Tishomingo.

    More >>

    TISHOMINGO, OK -- Craig Ladd, the district attorney overseeing the lewd acts accusation against a former Johnston County teacher and cheer coach, has asked the state for permission to recuse himself from the case. Shelley Jo Duncan is accused of lewd acts with a student in Tishomingo.

    More >>
    •   