Kidnapping scare for parents in Whitewright neighborhood was a hoax

WHITEWRIGHT, TX -- Parents of kids in the Whitewright area are breathing a sigh of relief Tuesday night after finding out that Monday’s report of an attempted kidnapping is not true.

Police say a 9-year-old boy that claimed a man tried to kidnap him, while he was walking near the intersection of Sears and Maple, made the whole thing up.

The boy told police a man in a white van grabbed his wrist and tried to pull him into a van Monday night, but he managed to escape.

Tuesday police say the boy admitted that he made the story up, just to get attention.

There’s no word whether the boy will face any kind of legal trouble for the incident.