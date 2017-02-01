Kidnapping scare for parents in Whitewright neighborhood was a h - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Kidnapping scare for parents in Whitewright neighborhood was a hoax

Posted:

WHITEWRIGHT, TX -- Parents of kids in the Whitewright area are breathing a sigh of relief Tuesday night after finding out that Monday’s report of an attempted  kidnapping is not true.

Police say a 9-year-old boy that claimed a man tried to kidnap him, while he was walking near the intersection of Sears and Maple, made the whole thing up.

The boy told police a man in a white van grabbed his wrist and tried to pull him into a van Monday night, but he managed to escape.

Tuesday police say the boy admitted that he made the story up, just to get attention.

There’s no word whether the boy will face any kind of legal trouble for the incident.

    SHERMAN, TX -- A $308 million school bond proposal has been a hot topic for months. The funds would go toward building a new high school and two elementary schools; improving technology; and making upgrades to Bearcat Stadium. 

    DALLAS (AP) -- An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Roy Oliver, who has been fired from the Balch Springs Police Department in suburban Dallas since the shooting last weekend.

    TISHOMINGO, OK -- Craig Ladd, the district attorney overseeing the lewd acts accusation against a former Johnston County teacher and cheer coach, has asked the state for permission to recuse himself from the case. Shelley Jo Duncan is accused of lewd acts with a student in Tishomingo.

