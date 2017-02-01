How to Fight Back Winter Dry Skin Blues - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

How to Fight Back Winter Dry Skin Blues

NORTH TEXAS, SOUTHERN OK -- With winter in full swing, you may be dealing with a common cold weather problem, dry skin.

KTEN’s Michelle Choi spoke with a local dermatologist on ways to combat the often itchy and irritating problem.

Winter months can be brutal in more ways than one, but when it comes to dealing with dry skin, you're not alone.

"It’s irritating," said Olena Covey, who’s dealt with dry skin every winter.

"It itches all the time, and different stuff," said Ohma Brown, who also combats dry skin.

Scaly, cracking, itchy skin, all common irritations some people combat during the colder months and doctors say the biggest culprit can be found in any indoor space.

"It really isn't so much because of the cold; it's because of our heated air," said Dr. Mark Koone, with Texoma Dermatology Clinic in Sherman.

That’s right. Ventilated air, the very source that warms us up in the winter is the major cause of dry skin.

"The relative humidity in the middle of a cold blast in the winter is probably 20-25% and the problem there is that dry air just dries out your skin," said Dr. Koone.

An issue many just learn to live with.

"We have to have the heater going, so what are we going to do, we have to have dry skin or freeze," said Brown.

"There isn't anything you can do about wanting winter to go away, it's going to be here off and on, the cold and the heat, the cold and the heat,” said Covey.

But doctors say there are ways of fighting back.

"If you're running a heater, one thing you can do it run a humidifier, just a cool mist vaporizer, that just puts some humidity back in the air," said Dr. Koone.

They also recommend staying away from harsh soaps that strip away your natural oils, doctors recommend Dove soaps.

And when you shower, it's best to cut it short, 10 minutes or less and stick with warm water.

"If you can stay away from really hot water, and stick with a tepid shower, and when you get out rather than rub drying if you can blot dry, that makes a big difference," said Dr. Koone.

Combine those steps with a heavy duty moisturizer like Amlactin, an over the counter product for those fighting severe dry skin, you should be able to keep the winter skin blues at bay.

There are also some natural remedies you can try, like rubbing on shea and cocoa butter.

And if you don't have a humidifier, sleeping with a bowl of water or a wet towel in your room helps combat dry air.

